Splitwise launches Pay by Bank in France, Germany and Austria

Splitwise, an app for managing shared expenses, has extended its Pay by Bank functionality to users in France, Germany and Austria through a partnership with Tink. The integration enables users to send money directly within the app, without the need to switch to a separate banking platform.

Previously, Splitwise users outside the UK had to exit the app and complete payments manually via their online banking portals. The addition of Pay by Bank allows for account-to-account transactions that are authenticated within the app, reducing friction and eliminating multiple redirects or manual data entry. Representatives from Splitwise highlighted that this is intended to streamline the payment experience while maintaining security.

Open Banking adoption across Europe and globally has been rising. According to Juniper Research, the number of open banking users worldwide is projected to reach 645 million by 2029, up from 183 million in 2025. The expansion into France, Germany and Austria follows strong uptake in the UK, where Tink account checks and payment initiations within Splitwise have increased by 150% so far this year.

Functionality and market impact

Pay by Bank leverages Open Banking technology to allow users to link their bank accounts directly and complete payments in a few clicks. Tink officials noted that the method provides a secure and streamlined approach to online transactions, which could support a better adoption of account-to-account payments across Europe.

Representatives from Splitwise said the app’s objective is to make financial interactions within the platform as direct and secure as possible. Tink officials added that the positive response in the UK encouraged further expansion into additional European markets, reflecting a growing demand for simplified and transparent payment solutions.