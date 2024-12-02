JPMorganChase extends its partnership with Yodlee

JPMorganChase has strengthened its partnership with Yodlee through an update to their existing Data Access agreement, which includes mutual commitments and a pricing structure.

The two companies’ alliance has a history of over two decades, during which they have developed new solutions aimed at contributing to the future of financial wellness for JPMC customers and beyond.

More about the announcement

The renewed collaboration seeks to improve financial wellness solutions for the bank’s customers and the overall finance community and Open Banking ecosystem. The two companies share a commitment to providing the next generation of Open Finance to a broader range of customers, creating financial health solutions for US customers, leveraging JPMorganChase’s experience and the trillions of dollars in spending, income, and wealth represented on the Yodlee platform.

The partnership with Yodlee is not the only one being extended by the bank. JPMC has also strengthened its alliance with Plaid, allowing their shared customers to safely access products they need while ensuring continued development within the Open Banking ecosystem. The extension of the data access agreement includes a pricing structure and outlines a series of commitments that the two companies made to ensure that customers can access their data safely, fast, and consistently in the future.

These Data Access agreements ensure that customers will have the possibility to quickly, safely, and efficiently access their financial data for the future, as well as to stay connected to the products they rely on every day. At the same time, the extended partnership is set to ensure the ongoing access for the Chase customers who rely on Plaid and Yodlee to connect with the products and services they leverage.

Yodlee and JPMC share a commitment to remain compliant with the regulatory requirements of the industry in the US, as well as the global market, and offer improved and modern solutions to their shared clients, tailoring them to their needs and demands in an ever-evolving ecosystem.