Banking Circle joins the Czech Fintech Association

Banking Circle has joined the Czech Fintech Association (CEFTAS) to further drive developments and support the growth of the Czech fintech ecosystem.

CEFTAS drives partnerships between fintech companies in the republic to advocate for progressive regulation and accelerate financial development. As the fintech landscape in the country evolves further, the association aims to foster dialogue between industry, innovators, and regulators.

Supporting development in the Czech Republic

For Banking Circle, becoming a member means taking another step in its mission to modernise the payment infrastructure and offer fast access to global, multi-currency instant payment schemes. The company will deepen its presence in European markets, support collaboration in the industry, and contribute to regulatory and technological advancements that offer advantages to both businesses and consumers.

The group aims to foster a digital economy while focusing on complete compliance with regulatory requirements both globally and locally, focusing on the needs and demands of its partners and businesses in the industry, as well as their clients.

The bank expressed positive sentiments regarding the alliance, saying that it joins at a time when the region’s fintech ecosystem is rapidly evolving. The membership is key to supporting Banking Circle’s goal to offer increased speed, transparency, and cost-efficiency by improving interoperability across domestic and international payment rails.

CEFTAS representatives mentioned that the increasing number of members reflects the growing importance of the Czech market within the European fintech landscape. The association values Banking Circle’s focus on modernising payment infrastructure and supporting the deployment of faster and more efficient financial solutions. The company’s involvement will strengthen collaborations and help with fintech innovation originating from the Czech Republic.

CEFTAS was founded back in 2016, aiming to support development in the financial sector, co-create regulatory environments for its growth, and promote a digital economy. The group organises networking events, leads workshops, and is a point of contact for investors, regulators, and business partners.