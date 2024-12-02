Emirates NBD Egypt has introduced Apple Pay to its customers, enabling contactless payments via iPhone and Apple Watch, as well as in-app and web-based purchases across supported devices.

The service allows cardholders to authenticate transactions using Face ID, Touch ID, or a device passcode, with each payment processed through a one-time dynamic security code. Rather than storing card details on the device or on Apple's servers, the system assigns a unique Device Account Number that is encrypted and stored within a certified Secure Element chip. This architecture means the physical card number is never transmitted during a transaction.

Scope of acceptance and setup

Apple Pay is accepted at a broad range of point-of-sale environments, including grocery stores, pharmacies, restaurants, taxis, and retail outlets. Customers can also use the service to pay for food delivery, online shopping, transportation, and parking through apps and the Safari browser on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, without needing to create accounts or re-enter shipping and billing information.

To activate the service, Emirates NBD cardholders open the Wallet app on iPhone, tap the add (+) button, and follow the prompts to register their credit or debit cards. Once added to one device, the card becomes available across linked Apple devices, including Apple Watch. Existing card rewards and benefits are retained when paying through Apple Pay.

As part of the launch, Emirates NBD Egypt is offering 50% cash back for all cardholders, positioning the rollout as an incentive to drive adoption of digital payment methods.

Digital economy alignment

The launch aligns with Egypt's broader push to expand electronic payment infrastructure and supports the country's Vision 2030 framework, which targets the development of a fully integrated digital economy. Emirates NBD Egypt has framed the introduction of Apple Pay as consistent with its strategy to align its digital banking offer with global standards.

The move reflects a wider regional trend among banks and financial institutions to integrate device-native payment solutions as consumer expectations around security, convenience, and contactless interaction continue to evolve in both retail and digital commerce contexts.