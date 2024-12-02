Bank Millennium has deployed Ailleron's LiveBank platform to support remote customer service and advisory processes in Poland.

Following this announcement, Bank Millennium has implemented the LiveBank platform, developed by Poland-based technology firm Ailleron, to support remote customer service and advisory operations. The deployment enables bank advisors to conduct real-time sales and advisory sessions through digital channels, integrating with the bank's existing transactional and banking systems.

LiveBank connects video communication, chat, screen sharing, and secure document exchange within a single environment, allowing end-to-end advisory and sales processes to be completed remotely without customers or advisors switching between separate contact channels. Advisors can schedule client meetings and access platform features directly within online and mobile banking interfaces.

Cloud infrastructure and scalability

According to the official press release, the platform operates on a Software as a Service (SaaS) model, hosted on cloud infrastructure. This architecture supports automatic scalability, high availability, and faster deployment of new features, reducing time-to-market for service updates. The flexible design is intended to accommodate a high volume of simultaneous interactions and allows the scope of services to expand incrementally as the bank's requirements evolve.

Bank Millennium serves all market segments in Poland through a branch network, individual advisors, and electronic banking channels. Its strategic shareholder is Banco Comercial Português.

AI capabilities and compliance positioning

LiveBank includes the capability to integrate AI-driven features into advisor workflows, such as automated response support and contextual recommendations. These components are described as modular and can be introduced in line with a financial institution's readiness to adopt AI tools, rather than as a fixed deployment requirement.

The platform is designed to meet regulatory and security standards applicable to the financial sector. All components are developed in accordance with relevant regulations, and the solution undergoes regular security audits and independent system resilience assessments, making it suitable for deployment in regulated environments including those subject to data protection frameworks.

The Bank Millennium deployment reflects a broader trend within European retail banking, where institutions are seeking to replicate the advisory depth of branch-based service through digital channels, particularly as customer expectations for remote interaction continue to rise. At the same time, integrated platforms that consolidate communication, documentation, and transaction capabilities into a single environment are increasingly seen as a way to reduce friction in complex financial advisory processes such as mortgage consultations, investment discussions, and account onboarding.