Neobank Ualá has launched life and personal accident insurance, offering a fully digital experience accessible through its app, supported by Allianz, a global insurance company.

The neobank believes that the current market offers expensive protection with difficult access to insurance, and its goal is to create an easy and cost-effective solution in Argentina. Ualá aims to support clients in having access to protecting their loved ones through simple life insurance options, leveraging Allianz’s experience and technology to offer a reliable and secure digital experience.

A phased rollout of the new solution

Through Ualá, individuals can access life and personal insurance options that are designed to fit their needs and demands. Life insurance policies offer various options, including Essential Life, Comprehensive Life, and Full Life, which provide coverage for death, disability, and critical illnesses. In the near future, these packages will also include assistance services like telemedicine, pharmacy discounts, and reimbursement of funeral expenses.

When it comes to personal accident insurance, the options available are Essential Work and Work Plus, which deliver support against unforeseen circumstances and expenses which may arise from accidents. These products will be rolled out gradually, and access may vary depending on the customer profile.

With this move, Ualá expands its product portfolio and ecosystem of digital financial solutions, delivering more tools for individuals looking to manage their money responsibly, protect themselves against unforeseen events, and plan for their future, all from a single, unified platform.

Clients can get a quote in real time and purchase a policy in a few simple steps. The offer includes customisable solutions with fixed rates, starting at USD 2,500 per month with coverage up to USD 100 million. This solution is designed to support different stages of life and offer protection when unpredictable situations arise.