Hype has launched SplitHype, a feature enabling users to record and settle shared expenses directly within its banking application.

The Italy-based neobank, which operates under the Sella Group, announced the feature in February 2026. SplitHype is available to all Hype customers across its service tiers and can be accessed by non-customers through invitation via a dedicated web application.

The feature creates a shared dashboard where participants record group expenses. The system updates balances in real time, indicating credit and debit positions among members. Expenses can be settled through peer-to-peer transfers between Hype users or via bank transfer.

Integration with banking infrastructure

SplitHype differs from standalone expense-splitting applications by combining calculation and settlement functions within a single banking environment. Hype customers can import expenses directly from their transaction history, while non-customers access the feature through a web interface without requiring account registration.

The feature targets use cases including shared holiday costs, household expense management, and collaborative project funding. Users manage both the recording of expenditure and financial settlement without external payment tools.

Hype operates as an electronic money institution authorised to provide account information services and payment initiation services. The neobank launched in 2015 under the Sella Group, a banking group with operations concentrated in Italy.

The platform offers services spanning payments, transfers, and products developed with third-party partners. Hype provides multiple account tiers with varying features and pricing structures.

Market positioning in expense management

The expense-splitting market includes dedicated applications such as Splitwise, Settle Up, and Tricount, which focus on calculation and tracking but typically require users to complete settlements through separate banking channels. SplitHype's integration of settlement functionality within the banking app represents a structural difference from these calculation-focused tools.

Traditional banks have generally not prioritised group expense management features within their digital banking platforms. Neobanks and challenger banks offer peer-to-peer payment capabilities but have not widely deployed dedicated group expense tracking with integrated settlement.

The Sella Group operates through various entities, including Banca Sella, Sella Personal Credit, and digital subsidiaries. Hype functions as the group's digital banking operation, targeting customers seeking mobile-first financial services.

SplitHype's launch aligns with Hype's expansion of features beyond basic payment services. The neobank has previously introduced savings products, insurance offerings, and cryptocurrency trading capabilities through partnerships. Additionally, the company joined forces with Cleafy back in October 2025 to further strengthen its digital fraud defences.