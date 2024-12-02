Iulia Mușat, News Editor at The Paypers, takes a closer look at the growing trend of influencers and content creators setting foot into financial services and explores the broader impact this might have on the industry.

From the rather unsuccessful Kardashian Kard and now accelerated by moves such as American YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast, acquiring the fintech company Step, this newfound interest signals a more significant transformation in the balance of power between attention, trust, and capital.

In 2026, creators are no longer just making content for their viewers. Many are now using their greatest strength, namely their direct access to millions of loyal followers, to step into regulated sectors formerly dominated by credentialed professionals.

However, the intersection between entertainment and financial services brings several questions to the table. Can parasocial relationships and trust render financial trust? What happens when personal brands become platforms for managing real money? And, maybe most importantly, who is responsible for protecting consumers?

Turning fame into business

Before the household name that it is today, the Kardashian family rose to fame through Keeping Up with the Kardashians, a reality TV show which premiered in 2007 and revolved around their personal lives. From then to now, each sister has gone through several ventures, with businesses spanning fashion, beauty, and lifestyle.

But let’s rewind to 2010, when Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian dipped their toes in the fintech world by launching a prepaid debit card called the Kardashian Kard. Promising the glitz and glam associated with living like a Kardashian, the card had the family’s faces printed on it and was largely marketed toward younger demographics.

The Kardashian Kard allowed users to add money to it and shop at locations where regular debit cards were accepted. Compared to mainstream solutions, fans thought that if they used this specific card, they would be able to take a step closer to the lifestyle promoted by the celebrities.

Reality came crashing down rather quickly. The Kardashian Kard imposed high fees, charging between USD 60 and USD 100 just to activate. On top of that, the card came with a monthly fee of almost USD 8 and imposed an additional charge each time funds were added to it. People could not even check their account balance or withdraw cash without incurring extra charges.

Tides turning

The Kardashians’ venture into the financial services industry backfired on them shortly after the launch. Consumers, financial experts, and journalists at the time responded to the hidden fees. Fans were disappointed, while experts in the field said that the card provided no value when compared to other similar products available, and that the Kardashian sisters used young customers who lacked understanding of financial products for their own ends.

In addition to public backlash, the Kardashians faced several lawsuits, with investors who supported the card making accusations that the sisters damaged the brand after they took a step back, stating that the decision was based on wanting not to further negatively impact their reputation. Even if the Kardashians won the case, all the criticism they’ve faced fuelled public anger.

Not long after this, the Kardashians halted all promotions of the card, with the company operating the product closing it down soon after.

MrBeast: YouTube meets fintech

In February 2026, MrBeast made headlines when Beast Industries, the creator-led holding company founded by the influencer, acquired Step, a US-based financial technology company that offers banking services and financial literacy tools to consumers, primarily targeting the younger population. The deal, reportedly worth over USD 1 billion, was set to bring fintech capabilities to Beast Industries’ global platform, merging technology and content to serve the financial needs of the next generation.

The acquisition was described by Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, as a way to enable the company to meet its audience where they are, with practical solutions that have the potential to transform their financial futures for the better. Just on YouTube, MrBeast counts nearly 465,708,522 subscribers.

However, let’s not call this an unexpected move, as, during The New York Times’ DealBook Summit in December 2025, MrBeast announced plans to introduce a financial services platform and a phone company. Yet, at that time, no details regarding a scheduled deal were disclosed.

Before the acquisition, Step already had a solid position in the industry. The company’s offering, which includes deposit accounts, debit cards, and credit-building products, attracted seven million users and some high-profile investors, such as NBA player Stephen Curry, social media creator Charli D’Amelio, as well as Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, and The Chainsmokers.

If everything goes according to plan, MrBeast, who really put himself in the headspace of his viewers, could really blow it up with this one. Let’s just think about the ecosystem he can create: a person watches one of his videos on YouTube and decides to buy a Feastables chocolate or a Lunchly snack, both consumer brands under the umbrella of Beast Industries. Instead of using a generic payment method, they can use their Step card. An entire experience, wholly achieved through MrBeast’s products.

Influencing fintech

Not even three weeks have passed since the deal between Beast Industries and Step was announced. At the time of the announcement, the news garnered a lot of attention from the fintech world. As expected, there was a great divide in public opinion, with some seeing it as a good opportunity for advancing the financial services industry, and others remaining sceptical.

As Caitlin O'Connor-Davis stated in a recent article, community banks and credit unions interpret the acquisition of Step by Beast Industries as a sign that the fight for the next generation of members' financial services users now takes place on a new playing field. Questions were also raised over decreased customer acquisition costs, given MrBeast’s ability to attract users through his videos, loyalty, and an education gap.

Additionally, appearing on the Full Files Podcast, Rossana Pansino, a baking content creator, stressed that MrBeast’s audience mostly consists of young individuals, which creates particular issues. From a regulatory perspective, in the US, child-focused financial services raise specific concerns, as minors cannot independently enter binding credit agreements. Even if all products targeting minors usually operate with parental control, critics say that influencer branding can distort advertising boundaries for younger people. Rossana Pansino warned about parental awareness, advising families to look deeper into creator-driven products.

The good, the bad, the in between

Now, more and more influencers and creator platforms are bringing financial products to their audiences, such as co-branded credit cards, promoting investment platforms, and marketing banking products through their channels. Financial services providers, such as Chime, Revolut, and Nubank, just to name a few, work together with well-known creators to advertise their services. For example, in September 2024, Chime worked with Zach King, an American internet personality, to promote its early payday solution. The TikTok video gathered 17 million views, 659.9K likes, and 1801 comments.

The Kardashian Kard is just part of history now, with most seeing it as a lesson about mixing fame with financial services. Since 2010, screen idols have turned their fame into business ventures, making an appearance in beauty, fitness, clothing, and even the crypto space, with their fans being right next to them to support any of their endeavours.

However, when it comes to people’s money, caution and responsibility must take precedence. Circling back to MrBeast, it is worth noting that he did not reveal a lot about his fintech-focused plans, nor the integration timelines or specific product developments, only saying that the deal will bring financial wellness solutions to its audience.

What sits at the foundation of everything is trust, and influencers need to be aware that, even if their status can serve as their propeller in an industry they may not be familiar with, ethics need to be their core focus.

As the fintech industry rides a new wave of interest from content creators and influencers, one question stands out: should the public hit subscribe on influencer-backed financial solutions, or is this trend worth unfollowing?

About Iulia Mu șat

Iulia is a News Editor at The Paypers, covering fraud prevention, financial inclusion, and travel payments. Driven by a strong interest in financial security and payment innovation, she closely follows emerging trends, regulatory shifts, and technological developments shaping the industry. Through sharp analysis, Iulia brings insightful news and in-depth editorial pieces that help readers navigate and stay ahead in the rapidly evolving fintech space.