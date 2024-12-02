Beast Industries has acquired Step, a US-based financial technology company providing banking services and financial literacy tools to consumers.

Step operates a mobile banking application offering deposit accounts, debit cards, and credit-building products targeted at younger consumers.

On the other hand, Beast Industries operates as a creator-focused business founded by content creator Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast. The company manages content production, merchandise, food products, and philanthropic initiatives across multiple brands.

Integration combines fintech infrastructure with audience reach

The acquisition adds Step's technology platform and financial services team to Beast Industries' operations. Step's products include educational content on financial literacy, spending management tools, and credit score development features for users building credit histories.

Step has raised funding from investors including NBA player Stephen Curry, social media personality Charli D'Amelio, Justin Timberlake, Will Smith, and The Chainsmokers. The company operates as a financial technology platform partnering with banking institutions to provide FDIC-insured deposit accounts and payment card services.

Talking about the move, Jeff Housenbold, CEO of Beast Industries, stated that the acquisition will enable the delivery of financial wellness solutions to Beast Industries' audience base. At the time of writing, the company had yet to disclose transaction terms, integration timelines, or specific product development plans resulting from the deal.

Creator economy expansion into financial services

Beast Industries represents an example of creator-focused businesses expanding beyond content and merchandise into financial services. The company operates food brand Feastables, ecommerce operations, and charitable initiatives, including large-scale philanthropic campaigns documented in video content.

Creator platforms increasingly offer financial products to their audiences. Examples include credit cards co-branded with influencers, investment platforms promoted by financial content creators, and banking products marketed through social media channels.

Beast Industries' acquisition follows patterns of non-financial companies entering financial services through technology acquisitions. Retail brands, technology platforms, and media companies have acquired or partnered with fintech providers to offer banking, payments, and credit products to existing customer bases.

The financial literacy component of Step's platform includes educational content on budgeting, saving, credit scores, and financial planning concepts. These features address identified gaps in financial education, particularly among younger consumers entering adult financial responsibilities. By working together, Beast Industries and Step plan to close the financial literacy gap through innovation, technology, and philanthropic initiatives.

The acquisition of Step follows Jimmy Donaldson's announcement from The New York Times' DealBook Summit in late December 2025 regarding plans to roll out a financial services platform and a phone company, namely Beast Mobile. At that time, MrBeast already owned an Amazon show called Beast Games, which just aired its second season, a chocolate bar company, Feastables, an analytics firm, Viewstats, and other ventures.