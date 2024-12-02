YouTube star MrBeast has announced his plans to launch a financial services platform and a phone company, Beast Mobile.

With his holding company, Beast Industries, expanding beyond YouTube with new businesses and hires as it generated USD 400 million in revenue last year, Jimmy Donaldson, also known as MrBeast, made a few announcements at The New York Times' DealBook Summit. MrBeast already owns an Amazon show called Beast Games, a chocolate bar company, Feastables, analytics firm Viewstats, and other ventures.

MrBeast’s plan for his businesses

The company has been hiring new executives, including its current CEO, who joined in September 2024, with a focus on sponsorships and scripted content. It is also planning to cut costs as it seeks to reduce media-related losses. This will lay the foundation the company needs to expand into financial and mobile services.

If the launching plans go through, the financial services platform will be embedded in the phone company, Beast Mobile, offering financial literacy and access to the world’s information, according to the CEO. A company application filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office shows plans for a mobile app and online services for banking, financial advisory, crypto exchange, and other solutions that would exist under the MrBeast Financial brand.

The application aligns with a 2025 fundraising pitch deck that announced plans to expand into fintech, describing customised offerings for MrBeast’s target audience, supported by financial literacy content. The deck listed nine potential solutions, including student loans, insurance, and credit insights, mentioning that the company would roll out by partnering with fintechs to leverage existing infrastructure and avoid regulatory, credit risk, and capital requirements.

Another announcement made at the summit includes the company’s plans to build a marketplace that connects creators with Fortune 1,000 marketers. This comes as content creators, such as TikToker Charli D'Amelio, invest in fintechs despite complex regulations.

MrBeast’s plan for the future is to further focus on improving his YouTube videos in the upcoming year. He also discussed how media fragmentation poses a challenge for YouTubers looking to grow today.