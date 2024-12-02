Financial institution headquartered in Dallas, Sunflower Bank, has announced its partnership with VerityPay in order to optimise B2C payments and transactions.

Following this announcement, this collaboration is expected to deliver payment technology to Sunflower Bank’s customers, offering fast, flexible, and secure digital payment options that were developed in order to meet the evolving needs of businesses and consumers.

In addition, Sunflower Bank is set to continue providing relationship-driven banking services with local decision-making across the regions of Arizona, California, Colorado, Kansas, New Mexico, Texas, and Washington. Its national lines of business will also include specialty commercial and treasury management services, as well as a mortgage lending platform with capabilities in 43 states.

Optimising B2C payments and providing customers with a more efficient experience

According to the official press release, through this enterprise partnership, Sunflower Bank’s business customers are set to gain access to VerityPay’s platform, which was developed to enable businesses to send payments directly to consumers via SMS text message in as little as 90 seconds, without needing an app download. This process also eliminates the complexity and cost of traditional methods like paper checks and prepaid cards. At the same time, the B2C payment platform is now offered through the use of Sunflower Bank’s suite of Treasury Management services, which focus on secure electronic payment capabilities, as well as streamlined transactions, fraud reduction, and optimised operational efficiency.

Furthermore, Sunflower Bank and VerityPay are expected to optimise financial institutions' approach to disbursements, while also delivering faster, smarter, and more secure payments through the use of one of the most universal communication channels available at the moment: text messages. This partnership between VerityPay’s patented payment technology and Sunflower Bank’s Treasury Management services is set to make it easy for business clients to send refunds, claims, and other consumer payments instantly by text message. Moreover, this collaboration is expected to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the laws and regulations of the local industry as well.