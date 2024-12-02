BBVA has announced that it has led a USD 30 million funding round in Olea, with the financial institution aiming to solidify its position in global trade finance further.

In addition to BBVA, Olea’s funding round also saw participation from XDC Network, theDock, and SC Ventures. Through this strategic transaction, BBVA aims to consolidate its role as a partner and driving force behind Olea’s development.

The investment comes as a step further in BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB) and Olea’s relationship, after the strategic collaboration started in June 2025. At that time, the collaboration focused on expanding BBVA’s reach beyond its operations in Europe, the US, and Latin America by tapping into Olea’s international trade infrastructure.

Growth and global trade finance positioning

By investing in Olea, BBVA further deepens its technological and commercial partnership with the company, aiming to continue creating digital solutions that scale the efficiency and sustainability of global trade. These services integrate AI, data analytics, and blockchain technology to augment risk management and supply chain financing.

At the same time, the current move advances BBVA’s capabilities in Asia, an important region for global trade and for the international expansion of its clients. By embedding Olea’s solutions, the bank is set to be able to provide broader and more agile coverage across trade corridors, with it benefiting from increased execution capacity in trade flows connecting Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

Furthermore, the strategic deal improves BBVA’s value proposition in global trade finance, with the bank being able to include new technological and operational capabilities that can be offered across its global footprint. This falls in line with the bank’s strategy to bring companies comprehensive trade finance solutions.

Talking about the decision to lead the investment in Olea, Eva Rubio, Head of Global Transaction Banking at BBVA Corporate & Investment Banking (BBVA CIB), stated that the move underlines the bank’s commitment to innovation and optimising global trade at scale. By working with Olea, BBVA seeks to build a more agile, transparent, and inclusive model that connects global liquidity with the needs of companies across the world.