BBVA partners with Olea to scale global supply chain finance

The collaboration focuses on enhancing BBVA’s reach beyond its current operations in Europe, the United States, and Latin America, by tapping into Olea’s international trade infrastructure.

The alliance aims to provide financing solutions for companies engaged in cross-border trade, with an emphasis on simplifying operational processes while maintaining adequate control and risk visibility. Olea’s digital infrastructure will support BBVA’s efforts to improve credit access for suppliers, particularly mid-sized firms operating in emerging markets.

Olea currently operates across over 70 trade corridors, linking buyers and suppliers in regions where access to capital remains limited. By integrating its platform with BBVA’s SCF services, the partnership is intended to offer a more streamlined experience for businesses navigating international markets.

Focus on Asia and mid-market suppliers

As part of the agreement, BBVA is placing a renewed emphasis on Asia, citing the region’s importance in supply chain transformation. Representatives from BBVA noted that the bank is pursuing a stronger role in the region by offering financing models that support both sustainability goals and international expansion.

BBVA officials added that the integration with Olea allows the bank to assess and manage trade risk using real-time data and analytics, enabling faster decision-making across currencies and jurisdictions. They described the platform’s ability to consolidate compliance, risk evaluation, and financing as central to the offering.

Olea representatives commented that the collaboration is designed not only to scale access to trade finance, but to build more efficient pathways between global buyers and their supplier networks. They also emphasised the role of technology in promoting inclusive financing for companies traditionally excluded from international credit flows.

BBVA’s commercial and operational teams are expected to work in direct coordination with Olea’s, focusing on high-traffic trade corridors. The structure aims to accelerate execution timelines, reducing what previously took weeks to just days, while offering multinational clients a single solution that adapts to the specifics of each transaction and region.