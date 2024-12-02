Bank ABC's ila Bank has migrated its digital operations to the Temenos core banking platform hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS), implemented by Systems Limited.

The Switzerland-based banking technology provider announced the completion of the first phase of Bank ABC's core banking transformation programme. The migration encompasses ila Bank's retail account and lending operations, as well as the Temenos Payments and Data Hub modules.

ila Bank, launched in 2019 as a mobile-only operation in Bahrain, serves customers across the country and the wider Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. The bank focuses on financial inclusion through digital channels.

Cloud-native architecture supports regional expansion

The Temenos platform operates on AWS infrastructure, providing an API-first architecture designed to support product launches and third-party integrations. The technology is intended to enable ila Bank to scale its customer base and add services through Open Banking capabilities.

Systems Limited, a global system integrator and Temenos delivery partner, managed the implementation and now provides ongoing managed services for the platform. The Pakistan-based technology firm specialises in cloud deployments for financial institutions operating across multiple jurisdictions.

This migration represents the initial phase of a broader programme at Bank ABC, which operates across 15 countries in the MENA region, Europe, the Americas, and Asia. The bank plans to consolidate multiple back-end systems onto the Temenos platform, aiming to create unified customer data across its international operations.

The move to a single core banking system is expected to support operational consolidation across Bank ABC's geographic footprint. The platform is designed to provide cross-border visibility of customer relationships and streamline technology infrastructure across the group's various entities.

Bank ABC, headquartered in Bahrain, offers retail, corporate, and treasury services. ila Bank operates as the group's digital banking subsidiary, targeting retail customers through mobile applications.

The Temenos core banking platform is used by financial institutions globally, with the vendor reporting a considerable client base across 150 countries. The company's cloud-based solutions are deployed on major infrastructure providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform.