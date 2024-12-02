BILL and Rillet launch real-time ERP integration

BILL and Rillet have announced a partnership to deliver a native, two-way integration connecting accounts payable, spend, and financial data in real time.

Following this announcement, the two companies have announced a partnership to streamline financial operations for growing businesses and accounting firms. The integration connects BILL's payments and accounts payable (AP) infrastructure with Rillet's AI-native enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, enabling continuous synchronisation of financial data across both systems without manual intervention.

Addressing fragmentation in financial workflows

According to the official press release, as businesses scale, reliance on multiple finance platforms can introduce data silos, reduce reporting visibility, and slow the period-end close. The integration targets this challenge by enabling bi-directional, real-time data synchronisation between the two platforms. Vendors, accounts, bills, credits, and payment activity are automatically aligned across BILL and Rillet for supported workflows, reducing duplication and the risk of data inconsistency.

In addition, deep links between the systems allow finance teams to move between platforms during review and reconciliation processes, removing the need to switch manually between interfaces. With this in mind, BILL will continue to manage payments, AP, and spend management workflows, while Rillet will serve as the system of record for the general ledger and accounting functions. The integration is positioned as a response to a broader shift among growing businesses towards real-time financial operations. Traditional accounting processes have typically relied on periodic data updates and manual reconciliation, which can delay visibility into a company's financial position. A continuous, two-way sync is intended to keep records current and audit-ready, supporting what the companies describe as a move from periodic to continuous accounting.

Consero Global, a finance-as-a-service provider, has been cited as an early adopter of the combined solution, with plans to develop vertical-specific deployments through its AI Fusion Lab.

The integration is expected to be relevant for mid-market businesses and accounting firms seeking to consolidate financial data flows without migrating to a single platform. By maintaining separate systems of record while synchronising data continuously, the arrangement reflects a composable approach to financial infrastructure, one that preserves specialisation while also reducing the operational overhead typically associated with running parallel platforms.