UK-based Colt Technology Services has announced the successful completion of a proof of concept for an agentic AI pricing engine developed in collaboration with Microsoft.

The engine reduces the time required to generate complex deal pricing from several days to approximately ten minutes, and was trained across the majority of Colt's markets in three days, achieving 99% accuracy. The tool is expected to become available for broader use later in 2026.

The proof of concept addresses a recognised challenge in enterprise infrastructure procurement, where pricing for large-scale global projects can be lengthy and opaque, particularly across multiple markets. While the agent generates quotes autonomously, Colt's teams review them before they are issued to customers.

Technical approach and deployment context

The agentic AI engine was built using Microsoft's cloud AI capabilities combined with Colt's telecommunications domain expertise. It forms part of Colt's broader AI strategy, which the company describes as a 'people first' approach focused on building secure, scalable, and responsible AI ecosystems for both employees and customers.

Frank Miller, Chief AI and Platforms Officer at Colt Technology Services, said that large-scale global infrastructure projects can take weeks to price accurately, and that the goal was to use AI to break that pattern, allowing customers to focus on their objectives while reducing complexity in the procurement process. Miller also indicated that Colt intends to continue developing agentic applications in telecommunications with Microsoft, with a focus on customer experience.

Rick Lievano, Worldwide CTO for Telco, Media and Gaming at Microsoft, said that agentic AI has the potential to transform complex enterprise workflows in the telecom industry, where speed, accuracy, and scale are critical, and that the Colt initiative helps automate complex processes and gives customers faster access to the information needed for decision-making.

Broader application

The pricing agent is described as one of the first proofs of concept within Colt's wider agentic AI programme. The company is exploring the application of agentic AI across the broader customer journey, from pricing through to onboarding. The current deployment scope covers deal pricing, with human review retained as part of the workflow before customer-facing output, a design choice consistent with responsible AI deployment frameworks being adopted across the financial services and technology sectors.