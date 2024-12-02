Validata and 10x Banking partner on core banking migration

Validata Group and 10x Banking have formed a partnership to support financial institutions undertaking core banking modernisation and data migration.

Following this announcement, Validata Group and 10x Banking have announced a partnership aimed at supporting financial institutions through core banking modernisation programmes, combining cloud-native infrastructure with AI-driven quality engineering and data migration tooling.

The collaboration brings together 10x Banking's API-first core banking platform and Validata's automation platform, which the company positions around continuous quality engineering, data migration, and reconciliation. Validata cites over 20 years of experience in financial services transformation. The joint offering is intended to reduce implementation risk and shorten deployment timelines for banks undergoing legacy modernisation.

Addressing migration and reconciliation risk

According to the official press release, core banking replacement remains one of the most complex undertakings in financial services, with migration failures and data integrity issues representing significant operational and reputational risk. The partnership addresses several specific challenges in this process: progressive data migration, real-time end-to-end reconciliation, and payments messaging transformation, including readiness for the ISO 20022 messaging standard.

ISO 20022 adoption continues to accelerate across payment infrastructures globally, and institutions modernising their core systems are increasingly required to demonstrate compliance with the standard as part of broader programme delivery.

10x Banking's platform is cloud-native and built on an API-first architecture, a design approach that facilitates integration with third-party tooling and supports phased migration strategies. Validata's platform is described as composable, allowing its automation capabilities to be applied at different stages of a transformation programme, from initial testing through to go-live and post-migration reconciliation.

Ecosystem positioning

The agreement positions both companies within the growing market for managed core banking transformation services. Financial institutions are under continued pressure to replace ageing infrastructure while maintaining uninterrupted operations, meeting regulatory requirements, and controlling costs. Vendor ecosystems that bundle core platform capabilities with specialist migration and testing tooling have emerged as a response to the delivery complexity these programmes entail.

A company official at 10x Banking noted that migration, testing, and reconciliation risks can slow modernisation progress, and that the partnership is intended to strengthen delivery options for clients by combining the core platform with AI-powered automation spanning the programme lifecycle. A Validata representative described the partnership as enabling institutions to pursue modernisation while maintaining resilience and compliance throughout.