Canada-based Rogers Bank and Mastercard have announced the launch of the Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard, the first card of its tier to be issued in Canada.

The announcement also introduces The Mastercard Collection, a suite of dining, entertainment, and travel benefits available to Mastercard's World, World Elite, and World Legend cardholders.

The Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard is positioned as a premium offering combining Rogers-specific benefits with Mastercard's global privileges. Cardholders earn cash back globally with no foreign exchange fees, and Rogers customers receive 3% cash back value when redeeming towards Rogers products and services.

Card benefits and experience programme

The card includes a USD 200 annual entertainment credit applicable to streaming and television services, including Rogers Xfinity and Sportsnet+. Eligible Rogers wireless customers receive ten Roam Like Home days annually at no cost. Cardholders also gain access to Rogers Beyond the Seat, the company's live events and experiences programme, as well as exclusive dining reservations through The Mastercard Collection.

The Mastercard Collection is currently available to Canadian cardholders travelling internationally, with local benefits planned for addition throughout 2026 and beyond.

As one of the first experiences available to World Legend cardholders in Canada, Rogers Red World Legend Mastercard holders will have the ability to enter for a trip to the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK, as part of the Mastercard and McLaren Formula 1 team partnership. The prize includes return airfare to London, hotel accommodation, and culinary experiences.

Nick Bednarz, CEO of Rogers Bank, said the card provides customers with greater value from their Rogers services combined with Mastercard's global benefits, and noted it is the first World Legend Mastercard offering available in Canada.

Craig Reiff, Senior Vice President of Core Payments at Mastercard Canada, said Canadian cardholders are seeking personalised benefits and access beyond standard rewards, and that The Mastercard Collection is designed to provide premium experiences across dining, entertainment, and travel for eligible cardholders.