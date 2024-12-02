Barclays and ExpectAI to test AI sustainability tools for SMEs

British multinational universal bank and financial services company Barclays has entered into a collaboration with climate technology company ExpectAI.

Through this partnership, the two companies aim to assess how artificial intelligence-driven sustainability data could be applied by small and medium-sized enterprises to improve financial performance and operational efficiency.

The initiative will see Barclays begin testing ExpectAI’s Una platform in early 2026. The bank will evaluate whether the system’s data-driven insights can help UK-based SMEs identify links between sustainability measures and business outcomes, including productivity gains, cost reductions and competitive positioning. According to Barclays, the trial is intended to examine the practical value of AI tools in translating environmental data into actionable commercial decisions.

Founded in 2021, ExpectAI develops software that combines artificial intelligence with publicly available datasets to help smaller businesses better understand their environmental impact while identifying opportunities to reduce costs. Its Una platform provides estimates of a company’s carbon footprint alongside suggested climate actions, such as energy efficiency improvements, and facilitates connections with approved solution providers and potential funding partners.

Focus on AI and SME Sustainability

Representatives from ExpectAI indicated that the company was established to address what it views as a gap in access to sustainability intelligence among smaller firms. They said the collaboration with Barclays reflects a shared interest in helping SMEs align environmental considerations with profitability, rather than treating sustainability as a separate or purely compliance-driven activity.

Barclays officials described the partnership as part of the bank’s wider work with SMEs and its exploration of how emerging technologies can support transition-related decision-making. They noted that AI-based platforms are expected to play an increasing role in helping businesses interpret complex sustainability data and assess its relevance to financial planning and long-term strategy.

While the collaboration does not involve a full commercial rollout at this stage, both companies have described the initial testing phase as a way to determine whether such tools can deliver measurable value for smaller businesses.