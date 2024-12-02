Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC has added international mobile connectivity to its Freedom SuperApp through the launch of an embedded eSIM miniapp.

The app in question was developed in partnership with Boxo. The feature allows users to purchase, activate and manage mobile data plans within the banking application, without requiring a physical SIM card or external provider.

The eSIM service includes both fixed-data packages and unlimited data plans with durations of up to 30 days. Users can activate an eSIM instantly, monitor consumption, change plans and top up directly from the Freedom SuperApp. The functionality is aimed primarily at customers who travel frequently or work across borders and require predictable access to mobile data abroad.

Freedom Bank operates as part of Freedom Holding Corp., a Nasdaq-listed financial group with operations in 22 countries. The SuperApp functions as the group’s main digital interface, combining banking, investment services, insurance, lending products, travel-related tools and third-party services.

Expansion of non-financial services within the SuperApp

The introduction of mobile connectivity extends the scope of the Freedom SuperApp beyond traditional financial use cases. Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC has previously focused on digitising retail financial products, including fully online mortgages and vehicle financing, and the latest addition reflects a strategy of integrating everyday digital services into a single platform.

According to representatives from Freedom Bank Kazakhstan JSC, the aim is to centralise essential services used during travel and daily activities within one application, reducing reliance on separate providers for payments and connectivity.

The eSIM miniapp is powered by Boxo’s embedded miniapp infrastructure. Boxo provides the underlying software development kit that enables digital platforms to integrate services such as eSIMs, travel tools and payments through a single technical connection. Boxo is also responsible for managing telecom partnerships, plan provisioning, settlement processes and regulatory requirements.