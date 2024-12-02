Nubank plans to obtain a Brazil banking licence in 2026

Nubank has outlined plans to obtain a banking licence in Brazil in 2026, signalling an internal structural change.

The move follows Joint Resolution No. 17, issued jointly by the Central Bank of Brazil and the National Monetary Council, which sets rules on the use of banking terminology and the organisation of regulated financial entities. Nubank stated that adopting a banking institution within its group is a compliance measure tied to this regulation.

Regulatory adjustment within the Nubank group

According to the company, the transition will not affect customers. Services are expected to continue as usual, and the Nubank brand will remain unchanged. The firm currently operates with several licences, including those covering its roles as a Payment Institution and as a Credit, Financing and Investment Company, in addition to holding authorisation as a Securities Brokerage Firm. The upcoming incorporation of a bank into the group structure will not materially change capital or liquidity requirements, and the company maintains that its financial position remains stable.

Nubank serves more than 110 million users in Brazil, a figure that has grown significantly since its launch more than a decade ago. A representative from Nubank noted that the organisation began 12 years ago with the intention of expanding financial access and has since brought roughly 28 million people into formal financial services. The representative added that the company’s general aim of simplifying customer interactions with financial products remains in place.

While the creation of a banking institution marks an additional layer of regulatory classification, Nubank has stressed that the practical implications for its operations are limited. The firm presents the decision as an administrative step to meet updated regulatory expectations rather than a shift in strategic direction or market positioning.