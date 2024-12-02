Nexus has announced that it has closed a USD 700 million fund to back founders developing transformative AI, consumer, and fintech startups.

Following this announcement, the closing of Nexus Ventures VIII represented a USD 700 million fund, focused on backing several founders building AI, enterprise software, consumer, and fintech startups at inception, seed, and Series A stages in the regions of India and the US.

In addition, Nexus VIII has the support of multiple partners, the majority of whom have been with the firm since the early days.

Eighth fund leveraged to back further growth and development in India and the US

According to the official press release, from new-age, fast-growing AI startups or companies, Nexus has consistently backed a roster of founders who are challenging the status quo and further developing the manner in which AI can optimise customer experience and growth in the financial landscape. Along with multiple other enterprise AI startups in the US, Nexus is also investing in generational consumer, fintech, and AI companies in the region of India, with accelerating digital consumption powered by improved payments infrastructure, mobile adoption, and ubiquitous broadband.

Over the years, the company has also focused on backing several founders from the early days of their journeys, who have gone through the process of taking their companies public or are poised to do so soon. With Fund VIII, Nexus aims to double down on the strategy of solving the hardest problems and accelerating the global development of the landscape. At the same time, Nexus’s integrated approach is expected to enable the company to focus on the two largest startup ecosystems in the world: the US and India.

As Agentic AI is expected to develop the manner in which companies and institutions grow in the industry, as well as bringing a whole new wave of augmentation and automation across industries, Nexus will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.