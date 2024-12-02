NewsM&A and Investments

Experian acquires AtData to expand email identity assets

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 Feb 2026 / 4 Min Read

CP

Claudia Pincovski

27 Feb 2026 / 4 Min Read

News on M&A and Investments

General Atlantic acquires equity stake in Banamex

27 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Experian acquires AtData to expand email identity assets

27 Feb 2026 / 4 min read / M&A and Investments

Worldline to sell Indian payment activities to BillDesk

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Amadeus acquires SkyLink to advance AI-driven travel bookings

26 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Stripe reported to be considering acquisition of all or parts of PayPal

25 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / M&A and Investments

Webinars on Fraud and Fincrime

Social Engineering: Solving the Most Difficult Fraud Challenge

20 Feb 2026 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Is AI-driven shopping putting retailers at risk?

13 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Building an Effective EFM Program in the Age of AI

07 Nov 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

The new identity frontier: How AI broke trust and how to fight back

02 Oct 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime

Winning the Loyalty Game: Stopping ATO & Fraud Across Travel & Ticketing

23 Sep 2025 / 5 min read / Fraud and Fincrime
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright