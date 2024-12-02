WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

The new identity frontier: How AI broke trust and how to fight back

Organized on 07 Oct 2025 / 10:00 AM PDT / 01:00 PM EDT / 07:00 PM CET

CN

Cristina Nita

02 Oct 2025 / 5 Min Read

  • The rise in deepfake and synthetic identity fraud. What are fintechs, platforms, and gaming ecosystems facing?
  • Balancing three pressures: delighting customers, robust fraud defenses, and transparent, manageable systems.
  • The role of continuous identity intelligence and explainable AI in scaling digital trust.

Melisande Mual

Publisher and Managing Director at The Paypers

Patrick Klima

Director of Platform Products at Microblink

Daniel Stanbridge

Chief Risk and Compliance Officer at Kurv

Ambreen Khasru

Head of Compliance at eToro

generative AIsynthetic identitycompliancefraud preventionidentity verification
World
