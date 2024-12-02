Social Engineering: Solving the Most Difficult Fraud Challenge

A growing share of financial fraud relies on manipulation rather than technical know-how.



Instead of breaking into systems or stealing credentials, fraudsters are manipulating legitimate users to authenticate, approve payments, or hand over access themselves. To financial institutions, these events look normal (the right user, credentials, and device are used), even though what’s really happening is fraud.



Social engineering can feel like a purely human problem that’s hard to control, but it isn’t invisible. These attacks create early behavioural and contextual indicators, which can help identify manipulation as it unfolds, not just after the fact.