WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Social Engineering: Solving the Most Difficult Fraud Challenge

Takes place on 03 Mar 2026 / 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 06:00 PM CET

Alexandra Rusu

Alexandra Rusu

20 Feb 2026 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • How social engineering enables authorised push payment (APP) fraud, RAT-enabled scams, account takeover (ATO), and mule activity
  • Why social engineering isn’t invisible or unavoidable, and how the right tools surface it early
  • How fraud teams can identify social engineering earlier by looking at intent, context, and continuity, not just individual transactions

Presenters

Sune Gabelgård

Sune Gabelgård

Fraud Manager, Scheme European Payments Initiative - EPI

Alin Becheanu

Alin Becheanu

Head of Fraud Monitoring & Prevention

André Ferraz

André Ferraz

Co-Founder and CEO of Incognia

Keywords:
social engineeringfraudpaymentcustomermanipulation
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is a global hub for market insights, real-time news, expert interviews, and in-depth analyses and resources across payments, fintech, and the digital economy. We deliver reports, webinars, and commentary on key topics, including regulation, real-time payments, cross-border payments and ecommerce, digital identity, payment innovation and infrastructure, Open Banking, Embedded Finance, crypto, fraud and financial crime prevention, and more – all developed in collaboration with industry experts and leaders.

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright