Winning the Loyalty Game: Stopping ATO & Fraud Across Travel & Ticketing

Airlines, OTAs, and ticketing companies are pouring record investments into loyalty programs and digital ticket sales — offering perks like free flights, hotel stays, and even physical goods.



But the same rewards that delight customers are drawing fraudsters in droves. From account takeovers in frequent flyer programs to bot-driven abuse in ticketing, attacks are multiplying costing the travel industry over US$3 billion annually, and growing faster than traditional payment fraud.



The stakes are high:

Major players are making unprecedented investments and with growth comes greater exposure.

When loyalty accounts are compromised, companies must reimburse both the customer and partners, eroding profits.

Every breach damages customer trust, frustrating genuine loyal members and threatening long-term retention.

Watch this webinar with Signifyd and The Paypers to hear how leading brands are tackling these challenges. Learn how to grow your loyalty and ticketing revenue securely, while keeping the customer experience smooth for genuine travellers and event-goers.