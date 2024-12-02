WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Winning the Loyalty Game: Stopping ATO & Fraud Across Travel & Ticketing

Organized on 30 Sep 2025 / 10:00 AM PDT / 01:00 PM EDT / 07:00 PM CET

Cristina Andrici

23 Sep 2025 / 5 Min Read

  • The real cost of loyalty fraud and ticketing abuse
  • How to stop account takeovers and bot attacks without adding friction
  • Ways to protect loyalty points and ticket sales from fraudsters
  • Practical steps to safeguard revenue and keep customers loyal

Mélisande Mual

Mélisande Mual

Publisher and Managing Director at The Paypers

Xavi Sheikrojan

Xavi Sheikrojan

Director Risk Intelligence, Signifyd

Lucie Frieberová

Lucie Frieberová

Senior Risk Specialist, Kiwi

Loyalty program fraudTicketing bot attacksTravel industry fraud preventionFrequent flyer account securityLoyalty points protectionSecure digital ticket sales
Signifyd
World
