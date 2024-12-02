WebinarsFraud and Fincrime

Is AI-driven shopping putting retailers at risk?

Takes place on 02 Dec 2025 / 09:00 AM PDT / 12:00 PM EDT / 06:00 PM CET

Elena Irimia

Elena Irimia

13 Nov 2025 / 5 Min Read

Save Your Spot

Agenda

  • Exclusive research & data: Get access to new findings on AI-enabled fraud tactics, merchant experiences, and issuer bank challenges.
  • Agentic protocols unpacked: Understand how Google A2P, Visa VIC, and Stripe ACP are transforming secure commerce and what it means for your shop.
  • Actionable Strategies: Discover how to address liability shifts and mitigate emerging fraud risks, preparing your organization for the next wave of retail innovation.

Presenters

Kevin Luh

Kevin Luh

Partner, Fraud Strategy and Transformation at Deloitte

Melisande Mual

Melisande Mual

Publisher and Managing Director at The Paypers

Jeff Otto

Jeff Otto

CMO at Riskified

Keywords:
AIfraudfraud tacticseCommercefraud preventionagentic shoppingmerchant fraud
Countries:
World
the paypers logo

The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professional in the global payment community.

 

The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about the latest developments in the industry.

 

Contact

The Paypers

Prinsengracht 777e

1017 JZ Amsterdam

P: +31 20 658 0652

E: editor@thepaypers.com
XFacebookLinkedIn

No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers (v2.7).

Privacy Policy / Cookie Statement

Copyright