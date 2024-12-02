Amadeus, a Spain-based travel technology group, has announced the acquisition of SkyLink, a US-based company specialising in AI-driven orchestration and conversational automation. The move is aimed at integrating SkyLink's conversational booking technology into Amadeus' product portfolio, with an initial focus on the corporate travel segment.

Conversational AI for corporate travel

SkyLink was founded to improve the corporate travel experience. The company developed a proprietary AI architecture and multilayer orchestration engine designed to integrate with chat platforms, enabling travellers to book and service flights and hotels conversationally. According to Amadeus, tens of thousands of bookings have already been completed through SkyLink's platform, with adoption growing steadily.

The acquisition is expected to strengthen Amadeus' position in the North American corporate travel market, where the company already holds a significant customer base. One of the immediate benefits highlighted by Amadeus is SkyLink's applicability to the Travel Management Company (TMC) segment, where demand for automated, conversational tools is growing in line with broader enterprise digitisation trends.

Atyab Bhatti, CEO and Co-Founder of SkyLink, stated that combining the company's AI-native technology with Amadeus' global reach and industry scale would allow for faster deployment of new capabilities that benefit both travellers and corporate clients, characterising the moment as an important one for delivering concrete AI solutions across the travel sector.

Strategic fit within Amadeus' AI framework

Amadeus operates across more than 190 markets and processes billions of search requests and millions of travel transactions daily. The company has described itself as a neutral execution layer for the travel industry, and has been applying AI to optimise travel operations over a sustained period. SkyLink's AI-native framework is intended to complement this scale by adding conversational interfaces across Amadeus' suite of APIs and connected systems.

Luis Maroto, President and CEO of Amadeus, underlined the group's role as a trusted technology partner for the travel ecosystem, noting that its infrastructure positions it to deploy AI reliably in real-world production environments. He indicated that this foundation allows AI capabilities to be applied consistently across airlines, airports, hotels, travel sellers, and wider travel platforms.

Looking further ahead, Amadeus has signalled plans to extend AI-driven conversational capabilities beyond corporate travel to airlines, airports, and hospitality. The company already offers products that support AI-powered conversational companions for travellers, and the addition of SkyLink's technology is intended to deepen these capabilities before, during, and after the journey.