Stripe is reportedly considering an acquisition of PayPal or parts of the digital payments company, according to a Bloomberg News report citing people familiar with the matter.

Stripe, which is privately held, has expressed preliminary interest in a potential transaction involving PayPal or its assets, the report states. PayPal and Stripe both declined to comment. Reuters, which reported the story, was unable to independently verify the claims. The report has not been confirmed by either company.

PayPal shares closed nearly 7% higher following the publication of the report. The company carries a market capitalisation of over USD 40 billion, according to LSEG data. Stripe was valued at USD 159 billion earlier on the same day, following a secondary tender offer for employees and shareholders.

PayPal's recent leadership and performance challenges

The reported acquisition interest comes at a period of significant uncertainty for PayPal. Earlier in February 2026, the company removed CEO Alex Chriss, who had been appointed to lead a turnaround amid slowing growth and intensifying competition. His departure followed a profit outlook for 2026 that fell materially short of analyst expectations. PayPal's board stated that the pace of transformation and execution under Chriss had not met expectations and appointed chair Enrique Lores as president and chief executive.

PayPal has faced a combination of structural and cyclical pressures in recent periods. Consumer spending has softened amid elevated interest rates and rising living costs, weighing on discretionary transaction volumes. The company benefited from a significant shift to online payments during the pandemic, but has struggled to sustain that growth trajectory in the years since. Longer-term concerns among investors have centred on competitive pressure from technology companies, including Apple and Google, whose expansion into digital payments has raised questions about PayPal's position in its core market.

Strategic context

A combination of Stripe and PayPal would represent one of the most significant consolidation moves in the payments industry. Stripe's core business provides payment processing, payout infrastructure, and financial automation for enterprises, while PayPal operates both a consumer-facing digital wallet and a merchant payments business at considerable global scale. Whether preliminary interest translates into a formal approach remains unconfirmed.