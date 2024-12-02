Stripe has announced a secondary stock tender offer for current and former employees and shareholders, establishing a valuation of USD 159 billion.

The tender offer involves participation from Thrive Capital, Coatue Management, Andreessen Horowitz, and other investors. Stripe will also repurchase shares as part of the transaction. The USD 159 billion valuation represents a 74% increase from the USD 91.5 billion valuation recorded a year prior, and compares with a valuation of approximately USD 95 billion reached in 2021.

Business performance and growth drivers

Stripe reported a total payment volume of USD 1.9 trillion in 2025, representing a 34% year-over-year increase. The company's revenue suite is on track to reach an annual run rate of USD 1 billion in 2026. Stripe described its 2025 financial performance as robustly profitable while continuing to invest in product development and pursue acquisitions.

Co-founder and President John Collison noted that enterprise clients, including Microsoft and Nvidia, have been increasingly adopting Stripe's offerings, alongside a growing cohort of artificial intelligence companies. Collison described AI as acting as a tailwind for the business. On the question of a public listing, he indicated that an IPO is not among the company's near-term priorities, citing a self-funding business model and an active product development agenda as reasons not to pursue public capital at this stage.

Acquisitions and strategic development

Stripe has pursued several acquisitions in recent periods. In January 2026, the company acquired billing platform Metronome. In 2025, it purchased crypto wallet provider Privy and acquired crypto infrastructure company Bridge for USD 1.1 billion, its largest acquisition to date. The Bridge acquisition reflects Stripe's expanding interest in digital asset infrastructure alongside its core payments processing business.

Founded in 2010 by John and Patrick Collison, Stripe provides software enabling businesses to process payments online and has grown to serve a broad range of clients from startups to large enterprises across multiple markets globally.