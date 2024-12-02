Bankfeed and Salt Edge have partnered to connect businesses across the EU and the UK to multi-bank financial data through a single API integration within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Bankfeed is a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central add-on developed by Lithuania-based software company Softera, designed for accountants and finance teams managing high volumes of financial transactions. The integration with Salt Edge's Data Aggregation and Data Enrichment solutions connects Bankfeed to data from 2,700 banks across Europe and the UK, providing real-time access to transaction data and account balances alongside enriched financial insights.

Capabilities and operational benefits

The partnership addresses common pain points in multi-bank financial management, including fragmented data across accounts, manual reconciliation processes, and limited real-time visibility into available funds. Through the integration, Bankfeed automates bank statement imports, payment recognition, and invoice reconciliation within the Dynamics 365 environment. Transactions are automatically matched, reducing the manual effort required from finance teams and lowering the risk of payment errors or delays.

Real-time access to account data through Salt Edge's aggregation layer also enables businesses to identify potential payment failures before they occur, supporting more proactive cash management. Looking ahead, the two companies plan to integrate Salt Edge's Pay by Bank capabilities into the solution, which would allow customers to initiate secure bulk payments directly from within Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

Povilas Safranauskas, Partner Manager at Bankfeed, described the partnership as a means of expanding bank coverage and connection stability while laying the groundwork for advanced payment use cases. Virgiliu Bodrug, Pay by Bank Expert at Salt Edge, highlighted the combination of Open Banking connectivity with AI-powered automation within an ERP environment as a practical route for finance teams to reduce time spent on repetitive tasks.

Market context

For SMEs operating across multiple European markets, managing banking relationships through separate interfaces remains a significant source of operational friction. Open Banking infrastructure, made accessible through ERP-native integrations, is increasingly being positioned as a practical solution for finance teams seeking real-time financial visibility without the complexity of custom connectivity arrangements.