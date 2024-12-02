



At the time of writing, the deal’s amount was not disclosed by either Stripe or Privy, however, the latter confirmed the acquisition on 11 June 2025. The move comes as part of Stripe’s strategy to optimise how blockchain technology and tools are integrated into mainstream digital products.











Privy develops embedded wallets for apps and websites, mitigating the need for users to have to sign up for external crypto wallets. The company’s technology is leveraged by several organisations, including decentralised exchange Hyperliquid, restaurant loyalty firm Blackbird, and HR platform Toku, to improve onboarding and minimise user drop-off. Since its launch in 2021, Privy has expanded substantially, with the company underlining that it now supports over 75 million accounts across more than 1,000 teams, facilitating transactions across wallets, apps, and users.

As detailed by Privy, the company is set to continue to operate independently, but will be integrated into Stripe’s suite of crypto tools. Additionally, by joining Stripe, Privy can accelerate its work on optimising the crypto landscape and offer new capabilities to customers. According to Coindesk, the acquisition is anticipated to finalise in the upcoming weeks.





Stripe joining the crypto industry

The acquisition of Privy comes as the second deal with a crypto company for Stripe in 2025, with the firm successfully finalising a transaction with Bridge in February this year. Through this move, Stripe and Bridge sought to scale the capabilities of digital dollars and offer them to businesses, regardless of their location. Also, the acquisition aligned with Stripe’s focus on the digital asset sector, following a six-year hiatus from including crypto-related services as part of its offering.

A few months after this, Stripe started building a new USD stablecoin product for companies based outside of the US, the UK, and Europe. The strategy was intended to further scale the footprint of the USD for customers and businesses globally.