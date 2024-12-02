Payoneer has filed an application with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to establish PAYO Digital Bank, N.A., a proposed national trust bank designed to support stablecoin-enabled infrastructure for its global business customers.

The application represents a formal step in Payoneer's strategy to integrate stablecoin capabilities into its cross-border payments platform, which serves approximately two million customers globally. The company worked with advisors Davis Polk & Wardwell in preparing the filing.

Proposed capabilities and regulatory framework

If approved, PAYO Digital Bank would operate as a federally supervised trust bank under the framework established by the GENIUS Act, the US federal legislation creating a regulatory structure for stablecoins. The proposed bank would enable Payoneer to issue its own stablecoin, PAYO-USD, to be held in compliance with the GENIUS Act and used as the holding currency in Payoneer wallets. Additional planned capabilities include sending and receiving a range of approved stablecoins, managing the reserves backing PAYO-USD, providing business-grade custodial wallet infrastructure, and offering on-ramp and off-ramp conversion between stablecoin balances and local currencies across the markets in which customers operate.

John Caplan, CEO of Payoneer, described stablecoins as likely to play a material role in the future of global trade, framing the application as a way to offer customers a regulated route to accessing payment innovation within their existing financial operations. Rob Morgan, proposed CEO of PAYO Digital Bank, highlighted the opportunity to deliver an integrated stablecoin solution for small and medium-sized businesses operating across borders.

Strategic and market context

The filing comes at a time of growing institutional and regulatory engagement with stablecoins in the US, with the GENIUS Act providing a defined federal framework for issuance and oversight. For Payoneer, a national trust bank charter would add federally supervised infrastructure to its existing cross-border payments capabilities, potentially strengthening its position in non-dollar payment corridors and supporting USD adoption in global trade flows. The application follows a similar filing by Crypto.com, which received conditional OCC approval for a national trust bank charter in February 2026, reflecting broader momentum among fintech and digital asset firms pursuing federal banking licences.