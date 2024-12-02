



Through this deal, Stripe and Bridge intend to scale the capabilities of digital dollars and provide them to businesses, regardless of their location. The initiative falls in line with Stripe’s focus on the digital asset sector, after a six-year hiatus from including cryptocurrency-related services as part of its offering. At the time of writing, no other details on Stripe and Bridge’s plans were announced.











Initially, the plans to acquire Bridge were announced in October 2024, however, at that time, the deal was still in talks, with either party still having the possibility to withdraw from the negotiations.

A week later, Stripe officially announced the acquisition of Bridge for USD 1.1 billion, with the move being confirmed by TechCrunch founder Michael Arrington. At that time, neither of the two companies issued an official statement regarding the move. The deal was among the largest ones recorded within the cryptocurrency sector, surpassing other substantial transactions, such as CoinShares’ USD 530 million acquisition of Valkyrie Funds and Ronbinhood’s USD 200 million purchase of Bitstamp.

Bridge equips businesses with the ability to accept stablecoin payments from over 70 countries. Since the start of its operations, the company raised USD 40 million in its Series A funding round, raising a total of USD 58 million in funding. Among its investors were venture capital firms such as Sequoia, Ribbit Capital, Index, and Haun Ventures.





