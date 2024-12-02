UK-based embedded insurance provider Wrisk has acquired Atto, a financial intelligence platform that uses Open Banking data to deliver credit scoring, income verification, affordability assessment, and behavioural insight in real time. Atto will continue to operate as a dedicated product and team within the Wrisk group, retaining its roadmap and existing client relationships.

Combining credit intelligence with Embedded Finance delivery

Atto's platform supports enterprise partners by enabling credit and risk decisions within live customer journeys. Rather than relying solely on static credit bureau data, the platform draws on transactional behaviour to generate context-aware insight. The technology is already used by enterprise clients across automotive and non-automotive sectors.

Wrisk works with automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to embed insurance directly into digital customer experiences. By integrating Atto's financial intelligence capabilities, the company aims to bring credit decisioning further upstream into its platform, creating a single layer that supports Embedded Finance, insurance, and protection services within the same ecosystem.

For automotive brands and other enterprise partners, the combined platform is intended to offer greater flexibility in how finance and protection propositions are designed and delivered. With decisioning and execution housed together, partners can potentially build more responsive customer journeys without relying on multiple disconnected tools or vendors.

Strategic rationale and market positioning

The acquisition also provides Atto with access to a broader enterprise foundation. Wrisk's established OEM relationships, delivery infrastructure, and regulated operating framework are expected to support faster deployment of Atto's capabilities across new markets and use cases.

A company official at Wrisk described Atto as having built a credible financial intelligence and credit scoring platform with real-world enterprise application, noting that the combination allows both entities to support customer journeys spanning finance, insurance, and protection from a single integrated base.

The deal reflects a wider trend in Embedded Finance, where platforms increasingly seek to consolidate credit decisioning, affordability checks, and product distribution into unified customer experiences. Open Banking-driven intelligence has gained traction across the UK and European markets as regulators and industry participants push for more accurate, real-time approaches to creditworthiness assessment.

Atto's retention of its own product roadmap and client relationships suggests Wrisk intends to preserve the platform's identity and sector-specific expertise while leveraging its technology across a wider partner base. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.