TrueLayer has completed the acquisition of Nordic payments provider Zimpler following regulatory approval from Sweden's financial regulator.

Following this announcement, TrueLayer has finalised its acquisition of Zimpler, a Sweden-based payments provider, after receiving approval from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The deal extends TrueLayer’s Pay by Bank network into Nordic markets, adding regional merchant integrations and a broader consumer base to its real-time A2A payments platform.

The completion follows a period of notable commercial activity for TrueLayer, which earlier in 2026 launched Pay by Bank with global merchants including Amazon, eBay, and Bet365. Those integrations signal a broader shift in merchant appetite for alternatives to card-based payments, particularly where instant settlement and lower transaction costs are priorities.

Nordic expansion and network scale

According to the official press release, Zimpler will continue to operate without disruption as integration begins. TrueLayer has stated it plans to invest in performance scaling, expanded merchant access, and accelerated adoption of real-time bank payments across the Nordic region. The combined entity is positioned as one of Europe's larger Pay by Bank networks, bringing together local Nordic market relationships with TrueLayer's pan-European infrastructure. The initiative was first announced in 2025, when the transaction was still subject to regulatory approval, as the change in control was submitted to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

The regulatory green light from Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority was a prerequisite for closing, reflecting the compliance requirements that govern payment institution acquisitions within the EU. The approval process underscores the regulatory dimension of cross-border consolidation in the European payments sector, where national supervisory bodies retain authority over licensed entities operating in their jurisdictions.

A company official from TrueLayer noted that Zimpler's regional experience and established merchant relationships were central to the strategic rationale, with the combination intended to accelerate delivery of real-time payment capabilities across the region. At the same time, the acquisition fits a wider pattern of consolidation in European Open Banking and Pay by Bank infrastructure. As A2A payment volumes grow and regulatory frameworks such as PSD2 and the forthcoming Payment Services Regulation continue to mature, providers are seeking scale to compete with card networks on reliability, reach, and merchant adoption. Bringing a specialist Nordic operator into a pan-European network addresses both geographic gaps and the need for trusted local relationships.

For merchants already integrated with Zimpler, continuity of service during the transition period will be a practical consideration, particularly given the reliance many Nordic operators place on real-time payment rails for digital commerce and gaming verticals.