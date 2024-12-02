TrueLayer to acquire Zimpler

TrueLayer, a European Pay by Bank network, has signed an agreement to acquire Zimpler, a Pay by Bank network in the Nordics.

The initiative brings together two Pay by Bank providers to strengthen TrueLayer’s presence in the payments industry. By expanding the company’s pan-European network and expertise in payment technology with Zimpler’s position in the Nordics, TrueLayer can accelerate its shift from legacy card payments to smarter and more secure payments via Pay by Bank. The transaction is still subject to regulatory approval, as the change in control was submitted to the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority.

Expanding solutions in the Nordics

A2A payments have a high adoption rate in the world, and the Nordic region acts as a ground for Pay by Bank. Zimpler’s acquisition enables TrueLayer to expand its user base and add coverage across key markets such as Sweden and Finland, with additional A2A features through the Swish payment rail integration.

Zimpler launched Swish Handel (Swish Commerce) and Swish Utbetalningar (Swish Payouts) for its partners in September 2025. With Zimpler being a non-banking operator that integrates directly with Getswish, it can enable Swish to be provided through a payment institution, eliminating the need to apply through a traditional bank.

TrueLayer expressed positive sentiments about the initiative, saying that its commitment is not just to expanding its footprint in Northern Europe, but to accelerating Pay by Bank adoption across the continent. Zimple believes that joining forces with TrueLayer is an opportunity to create a significant change in Europe’s Pay by Bank sector, offering a more complete proposition to the market. The acquisition allows Zimble to drive growth and remain anchored in Sweden, with its local licence and expertise ensuring continuity for its customers.

