Digital asset platform Nexo has acquired Buenbit, a LATAM crypto platform, to support its expansion across the region.

The initiative marks another step in Nexo’s plans to expand globally, uniting its liquidity infrastructure and high-yield solutions with Buenbit’s local expertise and customer base. Buenbit is a CNV-registered Virtual Asset Service Provider which will help Nexo enter the LATAM market, offering its user-friendly platform and fiat-to-crypto solutions in line with the region’s markets.

Unifying two platforms

As per the agreement, Buenbit clients will have access to Nexo’s global suite of crypto solutions, leveraging improved security, high-yield earning opportunities, crypto-backed credit in markets where traditional lending is limited, and personalised client care. With Nexo, users can trade over 100 cryptocurrencies across 1,500 pairs, use products like Dual Investment, participate in the company’s loyalty programme driven by the $NEXO Token, and trade advanced futures.

In the LATAM region, inflation, volatility, and limited access to credit are still key challenges that undermine savings. Nexo aims to tackle these issues by offering consistent yields, crypto-backed credit with high liquidity, and user-friendly tools that help customers navigate the digital asset world.

The acquisition forms the bedrock for a region-wide presence built on product development and the extensive expertise needed to deliver sustainable digital asset wealth. As part of its multi-year growth strategy, Nexo will have Buenos Aires as its digital hub for partnerships and investments across Argentina, Peru, and Mexico, highlighting its commitment to becoming a global consolidator in the digital assets space.

The company believes that Argentina is a proving ground for fintech development, and the initiative with Buenbit is the first step in bringing its global resources locally. The company also aims to launch solutions using Buenbit’s relationships and experience in the next 12 months. Buenbit expressed positive feelings regarding the alliance with Nexo, saying that its insights and products can drive more innovation in Argentina, supporting individuals to invest, save, and grow responsibly.