itsme acquires Dutch identification service iDIN

Belgian identity app itsme has acquired iDIN, a Dutch identification service, to comprise a broader European platform for secure online identification.

Starting in mid-2026, users will be able to use the itsme app with their bank app to identify themselves with iDIN. The Dutch company, which was established by ING, Rabobank, ABN Amro and ASN Bank, will remain available for use for at least two more years.

Initiated by Currence, iDIN allows individuals in the Netherlands to identify themselves securely through their bank app when using online platforms from retailers, insurers, and other digital services. For the 300 connected websites, iDIN delivers more certainty regarding customer identity, eliminating the need for their own login systems.

itsme’s plans for the future

itsme is a company founded by Belgian banks and telecom operators to offer digital identity solutions, being a European player operating under the eIDAS regulation. The app provides strong security, ease of use, and accessibility, making sure that it functions as a digital ID for commercial solutions, as well as a tool for government sites, comparable to DigiD in the Netherlands. Additionally, 80% of the adult population in Belgium uses the itsme app.

iDIN’s acquisition marks itsme’s first major step outside Belgium. The transition from iDIN will begin in spring 2026 after the conditions agreed upon by the two companies have been fulfilled, and it is expected to close in 2028. From June 2026, clients will be able to log into connected services utilising the itsme app in addition to iDIN. Starting in 2028, the Dutch solution will be fully integrated into itsme, and consumers and connected organisations will be informed of any changes as they appear in the integration process.

The initiative aligns with European regulations and the growing demand for secure digital identity solutions, strengthening consumer confidence in online transactions. itsme mentioned that the move reinforces its position as a digital identification tool in the region, as it possesses a positive track record, meets regulatory requirements, and remains focused on future-ready developments.