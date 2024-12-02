Regnology has signed an agreement to acquire Moody’s Regulatory Reporting & ALM Solutions business.

As part of the strategic agreement, Regnology will acquire solutions for Basel III compliance, IFRS9 impairment accounting, large bank asset-liability management (ALM), Solvency II insurance reporting, and prudential and statistical regulatory reporting across more than 50 jurisdictions.

The proposed deal is still subject to consultation with relevant works councils. Additionally, the two companies have to obtain regulatory approvals in several jurisdictions.

Strategic move for further expansion

Integrating Moody’s regulatory capital and liquidity capabilities with Regnology’s regulatory, risk, and finance offerings will enable the latter to develop a unified platform focused on meeting the entire spectrum of financial regulatory compliance and risk requirements. Through this, Regnology aims to solidify its position in the industry and continue to support financial institutions looking for modern, optimal solutions.

At the foundation of the strategy sits Regnology Risk Hub (RRiskHub), an integrated service centred on offering a single point of control for compliance, risk analytics, and decision-making. RRiskHub will merge Regnology’s regulatory reporting and core risk expertise with risk quantification and ALM offerings bought from Moody’s, bringing together capabilities focused on financial risk measurement, capital, liquidity management, and multi-jurisdictional reporting.

Furthermore, created on the Regnology Granular Data (RDG) model and supported by the company’s cloud-native platform, the Regnology Risk Hub enables Chief Risk Officers to benefit from actionable control and oversight through integrated automation, AI-enabled insights, and continuous development.

Talking about the strategic move, Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, mentioned that the proposed acquisition of Moody’s Regulatory Reporting & ALM Solutions comes as a step further in the company’s objective to improve its position in the regulatory and risk technology space. The deal advances a shared commitment to offering value to users and helping Chief Risk Officers and Chief Financial Officers navigate the landscape through solutions that meet their needs and support their operations.