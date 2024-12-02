Checkout.com acquires Blue EMI

Checkout.com has announced its acquisition of Blue EMI, a licensed issuer of EUR stablecoins, and establishes its Lithuania Technology Centre.

Following this announcement, the new hub in Vilnius is expected to foster development, cross-border collaboration, and drive local job creation.

In addition, as Lithuania has a forward-thinking regulatory landscape, a deep pool of fintech talent for technical and compliance roles, it also offers fintechs direct access to the SEPA payment system through the use of CENTROlink. With this in mind, Checkout.com’s investment will focus on further accelerating Lithuania’s development as a global fintech hub, while the company will prioritise the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the local industry as well.

Strengthening European footprint and creating high‑skilled jobs

According to the official press release, the acquisition of Blue EMI represents a strategic investment in the European fintech ecosystem. This strategy, alongside the new Vilnius hub, will focus on ensuring that the financial institutions will continue to drive the development and growth required in order to keep customers ahead in a rapidly evolving global digital economy. At the same time, both companies aim to bridge future financial infrastructure with today's trusted global systems. With Checkout.com’s global reach and market experience, EUR-backed stablecoins will be given the possibility to become a scalable, trusted tool for enterprise merchants across the region of Europe and beyond.

Blue EMI represents a financial institution that was authorised by the Bank of Lithuania to provide secure and efficient payment services and issue EUR-backed stablecoins designed for institutional use cases. Through this acquisition, the company will also continue to provide its Open Banking services, embedded payment checkout solutions, as well as card payments to ecommerce businesses and licensed crowdfunding platforms.

Moreover, all the relevant regulatory approvals for the acquisition have been obtained.