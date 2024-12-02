Wiz has officially joined Google, marking the completion of an acquisition aimed at expanding cloud and AI security capabilities.

The deal brings together Wiz's cloud security platform with Google's infrastructure and threat intelligence capabilities, including access to Mandiant's research and the broader Google Unified Security platform. The acquisition had been publicly signalled since early 2025.

Maintaining a multi-cloud position

Despite joining Google, Wiz has stated that its platform will remain multi-cloud, continuing to support workloads running on AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. The company counts a significant portion of the Fortune 100 among its customers, alongside a number of frontier AI laboratories and cloud-native businesses.

This positioning is notable given that acquisitions of security vendors by hyperscalers have historically raised questions about platform neutrality. Wiz's stated intent is to continue protecting customer environments regardless of the underlying cloud provider.

Product development during the acquisition period

During the acquisition process, Wiz continued expanding its platform. Key developments over the past year include the launch of Wiz Exposure Management, which consolidates vulnerability and attack surface management across code, cloud, and on-premises environments into a single view. The company also introduced AI Security Agents, developed in order to assist security teams with investigation, prioritisation, and remediation at scale, and released WizOS, a set of hardened container base images aimed at reducing vulnerabilities from the point of deployment. The Wiz AI Security Platform was also extended to address risks specific to AI applications, covering visibility into AI usage, AI-native risk prevention, and runtime protection of AI workloads.

The completion of the acquisition positions Google to compete more directly in the cloud security market, particularly as organisations accelerate adoption of AI-powered development workflows. Generative AI tooling has shortened application development cycles significantly, creating demand for security solutions capable of operating at the same pace. Wiz indicated that integration with Google's Gemini AI will be among the near-term developments, though specific timelines and product details were not provided at the time of the announcement.

The broader implication for the market is the consolidation of a prominent independent cloud security vendor into a hyperscaler's ecosystem, at a time when enterprise security buyers are increasingly evaluating platform-level approaches over point solutions. How Wiz maintains trust with customers running on competing cloud providers will be a defining factor in the success of this integration.