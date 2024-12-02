European private equity group CVC is understood to be weighing an acquisition of a stake in Belfius, the Belgium-based state-owned bank, as the Belgian government explores options including a potential IPO, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by Reuters.

The government is reported to be considering selling a 20% to 30% stake in the bank, with proceeds intended to contribute to defence spending commitments. Other potential buyers are allegedly banks, institutional investors, and sovereign wealth funds. Lazard is understood to be advising the government on strategic options, which may include a public listing at a later stage. Spokespeople for CVC, Belfius, and the Belgian government declined to comment.

Valuation context and defence spending backdrop

Based on Belfius's net profit of EUR 1.16 billion in 2025 and shareholder equity of EUR 12.5 billion as of December 2025, one source placed the bank's valuation at approximately EUR 10 billion, implying a price-to-book ratio of around 0.8 times. For reference, France-based BNP Paribas trades at approximately 0.76 times book value, while ING Groep and Julius Baer trade at 1.35 and 1.8 times their book value, respectively, according to LSEG data.

Belfius was created in 2011 when the Belgian government acquired the Belgian banking operations of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia for EUR 4 billion following the financial crisis.

The potential stake sale sits within a broader fiscal context. The Belgian government has committed to raising defence spending to 2% of GDP by 2029, in line with current NATO targets, up from approximately 1.3% currently, a level the country has not previously reached. NATO allies agreed in June 2024 to a longer-term target of 5% of GDP by 2035.

The Belfius situation reflects a pattern emerging across Europe, where governments are reassessing state-held financial assets as defence spending obligations create pressure on public finances.