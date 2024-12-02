TD Bank US has expanded its embedded banking offering to include integration with Workday, in collaboration with Canada-based financial technology firm FISPAN.

The deployment places TD among the first US banks to deliver bank feeds directly within Workday, enabling business clients to access near real-time banking features from within the enterprise resource planning platform they already use, without requiring separate treasury management systems.

The Workday integration adds to TD's existing embedded banking connections with QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, NetSuite, and Sage Intacct, extending the bank's strategy of embedding financial functionality directly into business software environments.

Planned capabilities and operational context

The current integration provides near real-time banking visibility within Workday. TD has indicated it plans to introduce improved payment capabilities later in 2026, including the ability to process payments, reconcile bank accounts, and automate accounting tasks from within the platform. The bank has stated these advancements could reduce the time clients spend on such tasks by as much as 90%, without requiring additional IT resources or costly system implementations.

Furthermore, the initiative focuses on addressing a persistent gap in treasury operations. According to a TD survey of treasury professionals conducted at the Association for Financial Professionals 2025 conference in the US, nearly 80% of treasury departments continue to rely on manual or fragmented processes, despite broad awareness of digital tools available for liquidity management.

Commenting on the news, Paul Margarites, Head of Digital Channels, Transaction Banking at TD Securities, said the integration sets a new standard for operational efficiency in banking, and confirmed enhanced capabilities, including payment execution, account reconciliation, and accounting automation, are planned for later in 2026. Adding to this, Tom Gregory, Head of Treasury Management, Merchant and Government Banking at TD Bank US, said embedded banking reduces the number of portals and manual steps clients must manage, enabling faster and more confident financial execution.