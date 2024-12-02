Chikwama Pay and Paymentology have partnered to deliver WhatsApp-based borderless banking services across the SADC region.

The collaboration combines Chikwama Pay's conversational banking model with Paymentology's cloud-based issuing and processing infrastructure. Rather than requiring a standalone application, Chikwama Pay's platform will allow customers to bank, borrow, save, insure, and transact directly through WhatsApp, a channel already widely used across Sub-Saharan Africa, including in markets where smartphone penetration and data costs present barriers to app-based services.

Targeting underserved cross-border users

According to the official press release, the platform was designed with specific user segments in mind: migrant workers, informal traders, and individuals typically excluded from traditional banking infrastructure. Cross-border financial access has long posed challenges across the SADC region, where regulatory fragmentation, high remittance fees, and limited formal banking coverage affect large portions of the population.

Through the partnership, Chikwama Pay is expected to leverage Paymentology's platform to issue and process debit cards with real-time transaction management, operate across multiple SADC markets with local compliance support, and deploy payment features including dynamic spend controls and multi-market capabilities. Moreover, Paymentology's platform is cloud-native and supports issuer processing at scale, with existing operations across Africa, the Middle East, and other emerging markets. Its infrastructure is also set to support Chikwama Pay's expansion goals without requiring bespoke local integrations in each new market.

Financial inclusion through existing infrastructure

The strategic logic of using WhatsApp as a banking interface reflects a broader pattern in emerging market fintech: deploying services on platforms users already trust and access daily, rather than building adoption for new applications from scratch. WhatsApp's penetration across the SADC region, spanning countries including South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Mozambique, and Malawi, makes it a practical distribution channel for financial services targeting the unbanked or underbanked.

A company official from Paymentology noted that the model demonstrates how familiar digital channels can be leveraged in order to broaden access to financial services. Chikwama Pay's chief executive stated the partnership would allow the company to scale across borders and reduce the barriers of geography, cost, and complexity that have historically limited financial access across the continent.