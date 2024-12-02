eBay and Liberis launch flexible financing for UK SMEs

eBay UK and Liberis have launched a flexible working capital product for UK business sellers, available from April 2026.

The product, entitled Flexible Growth Financing, allows eligible sellers to access a pre-set funding limit either in full or in stages, depending on their operational needs at any given time. Repayments are structured to adjust in line with sales performance, with funding decisions typically delivered within 24 hours of application. The product requires no upfront commitment, meaning sellers can draw on funds only when a specific need or opportunity arises.

Addressing a structural funding gap

According to the official press release, the partnership responds to a documented access challenge for small businesses in the UK. According to figures cited in the announcement, 52% of UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) report poor access to affordable credit, with barriers including lengthy application processes, concern over rejection, and elevated borrowing costs. These constraints, the companies note, have contributed to a broader funding gap limiting growth across the SME segment.

Flexible Growth Financing is intended to address this through an embedded, data-driven model that uses commercial performance data to determine funding limits and tailor repayment terms to actual sales volumes.

US precedent and programme scale

The model being extended to the UK has already been deployed in the US market, where it has supported thousands of small businesses through eBay Seller Capital. According to the announcement, 90% of Liberis small business customers in the US reported a positive operational impact from access to working capital through the programme. Moreover, the expansion to the UK follows an established playbook: embedding financing directly within the marketplace platform, removing the need for sellers to seek external credit from traditional lenders. This approach positions eBay and Liberis within the broader Embedded Finance trend, whereby non-financial platforms integrate capital products to deepen seller engagement and reduce friction in accessing funds.

A company official from eBay UK noted that the process of embedding flexible finance directly into the platform was designed to give sellers data-driven access to funding that adapts to their sales. A Liberis representative described the UK rollout as bringing the same model proven in the US, with funding built around real commercial data and payments that adjust with sales.

Flexible Growth Financing will be accessible to eligible eBay UK business sellers through the Seller Capital programme from 6 April 2026. Commonly cited uses for the product include inventory restocking, product listing development, and marketing investment.