Following this announcement, Uzbekistan-based digital ecosystem Uzum has closed a strategic investment round exceeding USD 130 million, led by sovereign entities of the Sultanate of Oman, with participation from existing shareholders VR Capital, Tencent, and FinSight Ventures.

The transaction combines primary equity and structured capital, establishing a pre-money valuation reference point of USD 2.3 billion. Conversion terms are linked to the company's next qualified financing round, with the deal described as a material step-up from previous funding rounds and positioning Uzum ahead of a planned Series B. Legal advisory on the transaction was provided by DLA Piper for Uzum and Greenberg Traurig for the investor.

Ecosystem scale and capital deployment

According to the press release, proceeds from the round are earmarked to deepen product capabilities across the company’s verticals, strengthen underlying infrastructure, and extend access to digital services across Uzbekistan. No specific timeline for the Series B has been disclosed. The Omani sovereign entities involved in the round bring what Uzum characterises as long-term regional investment expertise and a focus on high-growth consumer and technology markets. The participation of existing international shareholders alongside the new anchor investor signals continued international institutional interest in Uzbekistan's digital economy.

Uzbekistan, with a population of approximately 36 million, has seen rising attention from technology investors in recent years as smartphone penetration and internet access have expanded. The combination of fintech and ecommerce under a unified platform is a model seen across several emerging markets, where integrated digital ecosystems have been able to accelerate financial inclusion by reaching populations with limited access to traditional banking infrastructure. Uzum's consumer lending product, Uzum Nasiya, and its digital bank, Uzum Bank, are central to this approach in the Uzbek context.

A company official noted that the investment reinforces momentum ahead of Series B and reflects confidence in both Uzum's operational strategy and Uzbekistan's broader digital growth trajectory.