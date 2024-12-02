Apex Fintech Solutions and Wavvest have announced a strategic partnership to deliver AI-powered financial planning capabilities to Apex's clients, integrating Wavvest's planning technology with Apex's AscendOS custodial data infrastructure.

The integration expands Apex's AI Suite, a set of AI-powered tools covering advisor productivity and platform development, to include Wavvest's multi-use AI assistant. The assistant draws client data directly from Apex AscendOS APIs to generate financial plans, tax analyses, and additional planning outputs, covering use cases including equity compensation, direct indexing, insurance policy analysis, and estate planning. The companies state that the process reduces tasks that would typically require hours of manual entry in legacy planning software, making them more efficient.

Advisor workflow and future capabilities

The solution is designed to operate within existing advisor workflows rather than replace them. Advisors retain the ability to review assumptions and verify outputs before presenting recommendations to clients. The current integration operates on a read-only basis, pulling portfolio holdings and account metadata without executing transactions. Both companies have indicated a planned evolution towards read-write functionality, which would allow advisors to approve AI-generated recommendations that automatically execute through Apex's APIs.

The partnership adds to Apex's existing AI Suite, which includes Ask Ascend, a tool for coding and documentation support, and the Agentic Development Kit for integration development and prototyping.

Commenting on the move, Bill Capuzzi, CEO of Apex Fintech Solutions, said the goal is to enable clients to save advisors time and expand service capabilities through tools connected to real-time data with optimised workflows. Brendan King, CEO of Wavvest, said the partnership embeds intelligence into API-first infrastructure to allow firms to operate more efficiently while freeing advisors to focus on client relationships.

The collaboration reflects broader demand across wealth management for AI tools that reduce administrative burden while maintaining advisor oversight and control.