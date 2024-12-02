Brighty launches API for AI agent banking operations

Poland-based Brighty has launched an API enabling AI agents to perform banking tasks including payments, payroll, and currency conversion.

Following this announcement, Poland-based fintech platform Brighty has launched an application programming interface (API) that allows AI agents to execute banking operations autonomously, targeting freelancers, startups, and crypto-native users who manage both fiat and digital assets.

The API gives AI agents the ability to check balances across multiple accounts, initiate payments, convert currencies in real time, manage payroll, and reconcile transactions. Brighty says its own AI agent can read incoming invoices and trigger international transfers via the SEPA and SWIFT networks, with full audit trails and compliance logging. The system also supports requests for payment approvals from account holders, adding a layer of human oversight into automated workflows.

Platform capabilities and asset support

According to the announcement, beyond automation, the API exposes account configuration, access controls, and security rule management. It also supports the issuance and management of both physical and virtual Visa-branded debit cards, enabling spending in fiat currency and a range of digital assets. Users can hold, exchange, and spend cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, including bitcoin, Ether, USDC, and EURC.

The combination of traditional banking rails with programmable crypto functionality positions Brighty within a growing segment of platforms seeking to serve users who operate across both financial systems. Moreover, the ability to move between regulated payment infrastructure and digital asset management within a single API is particularly relevant as businesses increasingly explore automation of treasury and accounts-payable functions.

A company official noted that the API extends Brighty's founding principle of transparent and programmable financial infrastructure into what the company describes as the age of intelligent agents, enabling automation of financial operations that would otherwise require dedicated accounting resources.

The launch arrives as agentic AI applications gain traction in enterprise software, with financial services emerging as one of the more active areas of experimentation. APIs designed specifically for AI agent use differ from standard banking integrations in that they are built to handle machine-initiated instructions at scale, with structured compliance outputs rather than human-readable interfaces. Brighty's implementation, with its audit trails and approval-request functionality, reflects the governance requirements that tend to accompany deployment of autonomous financial agents in regulated environments.

Brighty describes its primary audience as freelancers, digital nomads, crypto enthusiasts, and early-stage startups, segments that typically require flexible multi-currency infrastructure and are more likely to adopt AI-driven tooling early.