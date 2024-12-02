Airwallex has launched its Yield treasury product in the US, offering businesses access to a JPMorgan Asset Management money market fund.

Following this announcement, Airwallex has expanded its Yield treasury solution to the US market, giving businesses access to a AAA-rated money market fund managed by JP Morgan Asset Management and enabling returns on idle USD balances without lock-up periods.

The product, which allows customers to move funds from their Airwallex cash balances into the JP Morgan US Government Money Market Fund, became available to US customers following a beta period that began in early January 2026. Funds generally settle back into cash balances within two business hours, with no minimum holding requirements.

Crossing USD 1 billion in global assets under administration

According to the official press release, Yield was first launched in Australia approximately two years ago and has since expanded to additional markets. The product recently surpassed USD 1 billion in global assets under administration, a threshold Airwallex attributes to demand from SMEs, specifically those with less than USD 10 million in annual revenue.

Usage patterns indicate customers treat the product similarly to a savings account, maintaining ongoing allocations rather than making active, tactical moves. The majority of assets under administration are held in USD, which the company links to businesses seeking to manage exposure to local currency volatility and broader macroeconomic uncertainty.

Integrated treasury within a single platform

A notable aspect of the US offering is its integration with Airwallex's broader platform. Customers can allocate funds between payments, payouts, corporate cards, and Yield accounts from a single dashboard, without initiating external transfers or using separate banking interfaces. This positions Yield not as a standalone investment tool, but as a component of a unified financial operations environment covering foreign exchange, accounts payable, and expense management.

For small businesses in particular, the settlement speed is operationally relevant: funds can be moved into yield-generating positions and returned to liquid cash balances ahead of payroll or supplier payments, without requiring advance planning around lock-up windows.

The US launch reflects a broader strategic positioning by Airwallex as an alternative to traditional business banking, with the integration of institutional-grade treasury access alongside day-to-day payment infrastructure. The product is available to existing US Airwallex account holders directly within their accounts.

